Magneti Marelli, STM to co'op on F1 hybrids

Italy based Magneti Marelli and STMicroelectronics have signed a memorandum of understanding that lays the foundations for an agreement in the sector of power electronics modules and components for energy conversion electronic systems (inverter) to be fitted on hybrid and electric vehicles.

The future agreement is geared toward extending to mass-produced vehicles the existing collaboration between Magneti Marelli and STMicroelectronics in Formula 1, and precisely with regards to the energy conversion system (inverter) for the KERS (the Kinetic Energy Recovery System used in Formula 1 racing).



The goal is to develop and produce inverters for hybrid and electric engines in mass-produced vehicles that combine high performance with low cost and compact size, a set of characteristics that is quite difficult to find on today’s market.



In hybrid and electronic engines, the inverter covers the strategic role of electronically managing the engine and the battery recharging process.The agreement should be finalized by the end of 2009.



In addition to the common experience on the KERS used in F1, Magneti Marelli and STMicroelectronics will make available, respectively, know-how in electronic precision components and systems developed in cleanroom environment and top-level expertise in semi-conductors, specifically during the assembly and bonding phases. The two companies have already cooperated successfully in the development of components and modules for hi-tech systems in the automotive sector.