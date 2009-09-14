Etek Europe in UK partnership with Purex

Etek Europe have been appointed by Purex International to help support sales within the UK electronics market place.

This appointment follows an already partnership in Romania, Bulgaria and the Ukraine.



Graham Mattok, UK Sales and Service Manager at Purex: “Etek has a comprehensive range of premium products which they sell service and support throughout the UK, and the addition of the Purex fume extraction range will enable them to achieve their aim of providing customers with the total factory solution.”