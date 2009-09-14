Elcan in agreement with Thales

Elcan Optical Technologies has been chosen by Thales UK’s FIST Prime Contract Management Office (PCMO) as supplier of the Light Weight Day Sight for the UK MoD FIST soldier systems contract.

Phase One of the contract is for 10,835 units of ELCAN’s battle-proven Specter optical combat sight. The first deliveries – sufficient to equip a Brigade – are planned for November 2010.



According to Mr. Peter Cheshire, Business Development Manager, Weapon Sights for ELCAN Optical Technologies:



“ELCAN is extremely pleased and proud to be selected as the sole-source supplier of the Lightweight Day Sight for the FIST programme, one of the world’s most advanced soldier modernization initiatives. Specter sights by ELCAN are regarded by professional soldiers as the premier combat sight, with unsurpassed ruggedness, accuracy and mission critical battlefield performance.”



ELCAN is part of Raytheon Network Centric Systems. ELCAN has more than 1400 employees and operates in 500,000 square feet of manufacturing facilities in Midland Ontario, Richardson Texas and Málaga Spain.