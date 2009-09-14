Haier & Triview constructs LCD plant in Macedonia

China based Haier Computer and Triview of Korea did earlier this year reach a general agreement to establish a joint venture. The two companies will start to build a new LCD plant in Macedonia this week.

The new facility will include production equipment for LCD/PDP TV, LCD Monitor, IPTV and PCTV products. It also includes production equipment capable of producing PCs and Laptops. The production capacity is estimated to be around 200.000 sets and may reach a peak production of 400.000 to 500.000 sets per year, according to macedoniaonline. They will create 150 to 200 jobs.