EO Technics acquires UK based Powerlase

EO Technics has acquired the Powerlase laser business and assets.

As part of the acquisition EO Technics has established a new wholly owned subsidiary company, named Powerlase Photonics Ltd, to take over the business. Powerlase Photonics Ltd will be based in Crawley and inherits all of the business activities (excluding liabilities), assets, employees, and outstanding orders, from Powerlase Ltd.



The new company will retain the Powerlase & Starlase brand names as part of the agreement and will operate the business independently from the parent company. Members of the current Powerlase Ltd management team will transfer to Powerlase Photonics Ltd to run the business.



“Powerlase Photonics is excited to be a part of EO Technics, a worldwide leader in laser based technology," commented Les Lockwood CEO of Powerlase Ltd. “Being part of EO Technics gives Powerlase Photonics the financial stability to continually provide new and existing customers with innovative, highly reliable Starlase products together with the outstanding customer support already associated with the Powerlase name.