“NEW” launches show in South Africa

UK show organizer National Electronics Week (NEW”) plans to launch a brand new show in South Africa.

NEW South Africa will be held in Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg over 9th -10th March 2010. It will be held in conjunction with ADEC, the region’s leading trade association for distributors and manufacturers of electronic components. The debut of NEW SA 2010 will see extensive support for a wide range of electronics sectors including Solar/PV, Embedded, Photonics and Process & Automation.



NEW Event Director Claire Saunders explains: “When we visited the country and talked to industry representatives we were amazed that, given its potential, the South African electronics sector did not have a platform to truly represent it or nurture further growth and development. We felt the industry deserved something more; a show equipped to encompass the entire electronics sector. NEW SA is this show and will deliver a serious platform for future industry growth.”



NEW will also deliver a comprehensive educational programme backed by internationally-recognised trade associations. Claire adds: “South Africa has seen an influx of infrastructure investment in recent years thanks to its role as host to the 2010 World Cup. This means that the NEW electronics exhibition is extremely accessible – both nationally and internationally. We’ve seen a high level of worldwide interest in the show, meaning that we’re well placed to put South Africa Electronics well and truly on the industry map.”