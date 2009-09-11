Elcoteq consolidates in Pécs

The EMS-provider Elcoteq is to further consolidate its operations in Pécs, Hungary.

The leasing contract for Elcoteq's facility in Cserkúton is to expire in mid-September,according to Zoltan Krippl, communications director of the local Elcoteq unit told MTI. The move is said to further rationalise production and cut costs. All activities - previously carried out in Cserkúton - will be transferred to the main production facility at Szilva u. in Pécs.