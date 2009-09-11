ACW launches new SBS unit

EMS-provider ACW Technology, based in Southampton, UK, has launched its new special business services (SBS) group. ACW has invested £300k in setting up the SBS manufacturing line at its Southampton headquarters and recruited a highly skilled, specialist team focused on providing fast, flexible and attentive service.

During the “New Product Introduction” (NPI) phase, the SBS team will look to forge very close links with customers and their design teams to help ensure product designs are optimised for fast, cost effective manufacture. Through its design for manufacture (DFM) services the SBS group offers customers consultancy and practical guidelines, which could help them identify ways to streamline the product. ACW also provides test design & support services covering ICT test analysis, boundary scanning as well as both board and unit level functional testing.



Dave Taylor, Head of Special Business Services at ACW Technology comments: “SBS provides customers with a range of engineering led services. Working closely with customer’s design and development personnel, we’ve put together a dedicated team and invested in new equipment so that new products can go through the necessary processes of design, material purchase/benchmarking, build, test and ship (including all the fault-finding, re-work and upgrades), in preparation for a seamless move to volume production, at the best possible price and in the shortest possible time.”



He continues: “The launch of the SBS group is an exciting time for the company and part of ACW’s clear strategy for growth – both horizontally, by capturing more business from our competitors, as well as driving vertical growth by helping customers to realise the added value they can gain from outsourcing more of the work they do in house.”