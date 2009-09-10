Note opens new centre of microelectronics

Swedish EMS provider Note AB has opened a new lab with high technological equipment used in both small scaled volume production and within high level research programs.

The lab is equipped with the latest high technological equipment for small scaled volume production and within high level research programs. Automatic flip chip and wire bond assembly are integrated with conventional surface mount technology. Note is running a couple of research projects in the new lab. One is in cooperation with the Swedish Royal Technical Institute. This project aims to study how to assembly on different type of materials.