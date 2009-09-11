Mitsubishi Chemicals place order with Aixtron

Mitsubishi Chemicals in Tokyo has ordered one AIX 2800G4 HT Planetary Reactor system from Germany based Aixtron AG in the third quarter of 2009.

The MOCVD tool is to be delivered in the 42x2 inch wafer configuration and will be used for the production of InGaN-based white UHB LEDs.



Having already made considerable progress in the mass-production of phosphors for high brightness white LEDs, Mitsubishi Chemicals is about to complete the next stage in their strategic plan. With the aid of the new AIX 2800G4 HT Planetary Reactor this will now be more expeditious and the company will be able to rapidly transition from UHB LED development to volume production. Combining this with its phosphor capabilities, Mitsubishi Chemicals will soon be manufacturing white LEDs for display backlighting, solid-state lighting and other leading edge applications.



The ongoing strategic plan also involved Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation recently merging with Kasei Optonix, Ltd. The merger will further strengthen the phosphor businesses for white LEDs and flat panel displays.