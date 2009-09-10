LPKF wins biggest order in company history

With a major order of more than EUR 6 million for laser systems for manufacturing three dimensional cellphone antennae, Germany based LPKF announces its biggest order to date.

"This order, the biggest in our company history, marks the final breakthrough into mass production of our MID technology," says Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors Dr. Ingo Bretthauer. He is also convinced that "our production method is establishing itself as the standard in specific sectors, and will push aside alternative technologies." The client is a major international electronics Group.