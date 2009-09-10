AT&S and Häusermann in technology partnership

AT&S and Häusermann in technology partnership to consolidate competences in high-current and thermal management

Austria based PCB manufacturer AT&S is adding HSMtec technology – developed by Häusermann – to its product range. The technology combines high-current capability with thermal management. AT&S’s main contributions to the collaborative venture are its skills and many years of experience in the production of large batches at its Leoben-Hinterberg plant.



Heinz Moitzi, Chief Technical Officer at AT&S, explains the logic behind the partnership: “The increasing demand for efficient heat dissipation in PCBs in combination with micro-conductor and control electronics, as in high-power LEDs, convinced us to integrate HSMtec technology into our product portfolio.” Its many years as a technological trailblazer with a long and successful history in the production of larger series makes AT&S the ideal partner to join Häusermann in offering the innovative HSMtec technology in large batches. The new production process will be implemented at AT&S’s Leoben-Hinterberg plant.



In series production of HSMtec technology, external copper elements are bonded directly onto the copper base material. In accordance with the customers’ design specifications, the components are located at carefully selected points on the PCB where there are high current flows or excessive heat. Häusermann’s patented technology has been certified to high technical standards and uses standard FR4 materials, making it ideal for further processing. Its decisive advantage is its ability to combine the transmission of currents of up to 400A with micro-conductor technology on the same circuit board. The elimination of wide copper tracks saves space and makes increased functionality on a given surface possible. Depth milling is used to produce multi-dimensional PCBs. The precision made possible by this novel process also makes for faster and cheaper production. HSMtec is certified to DIN EN 60068-2-14 and JEDEC A 101-A.