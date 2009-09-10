Melecs produces control units for VW All-Wheel Drive system from Haldex

Starting 2012 Melecs, specialiced in electronics, mechanics and switch gears, will supply electronic control units for the 5th generation of the All-Wheel Drive coupling system of automotive supplier Haldex.

After their biggest single nomination ever for VW All-Wheel Drive systems, Haldex confides in the strength of Melecs’ electronics factory in Siegendorf / Austria.



Onwards 2012 Melecs will produce electronic control units for the swedish automotive supplier Haldex. The contract volume is about 50 MEUR over a period of 5 years. For the Haldex group the respective order from VW, where the new Melecs control units will be installed, is in fact the biggest single nomination in its history.



Melecs was merged in 2009 from the spin-off of several business areas from Siemens Austria. Apart from the operational sites in Siegendorf / Burgenland (electronics production), Linz / Upper Austria (switchgear construction) and Vienna (mechanics production) Melecs has a joint venture partner for electronics in Sibiu / Romania and a partner for switchgears in Teplice / Czech Republic.