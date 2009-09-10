Ucamco appoint PCB Service as agent Poland

Ucamco (formerly Barco ETS) has appointed PCB Service Sp. to handle their sales and marketing in Poland.

PCB Service will handle the full range of Ucamco’s products, which includes the SilverWriter and Calibr8tor series of laser photoplotters, as well as the UCAM family of front-end software, the Integr8tor PCB sales solution and the SmartPlate software for reliable plating.



Michael Lukaschek, Managing Director of PCB Service Sp. comments: “Ucamco’s range of plotters and front-end engineering software fits well into our portfolio of AOI equipment. Ucamco’s products are already well-known and trusted in Poland. By combining them with our current products we look will develop innovative production and test solutions for new and existing customers”.



Karel Tavernier, Managing Director of Ucamco, adds: “It is important for our customers that we have a strong local presence in each market area, and Poland is developing very quickly. We know the people of PCB Service Sp. since a long time, and we are confident that they are the ideal partner to serve the Polish PCB manufacturers.”



The agreement covers sales and marketing. Hardware and software support will continue to be handled directly from Ucamco’s headquarters in Gent, Belgium.