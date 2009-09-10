Elcoteq may get government support for expansion in Hungary

evertiq reported in August that EMS provider Elcoteq plans to expand in Hungary and will soon have 7000 employees at the Pecs plant. The company may also get government support for the expansion.

Prime Minister Gordon Bajnai has said that the Hungarian government is currently in discussions with Elcoteq on supporting the expansion of the company’s presence in the country, according to evertiq’s information.



Spokesperson for the Hungarian parliament, Katalin Szili, who attended a meeting with Antii Piippo and chairman-CEO Jouni Hartikainen in August said that the company will soon have 7000 employees at the Pécs unit.



Currently the company has 4000 employees at the Pécs unit.