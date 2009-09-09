Schleuniger to end crimp toool production

85 out of 500 jobs will be removed worldwide as Switzerland based cable processing machine maker Schleuniger's business is down by 50 percent.

Business is down by 50 percent over the last fiscal year, therefore Schleuniger needs to take these actions. 65 jobs will be cut in Switzerland and 20 jobs abroad.



Schleuniger has also decided to discontinue its crimp tools production and instead seek strategic cooperation with other tool vendors. This will affect the production facility in Balsthal. 30 jobs will be removed from Balsthal.