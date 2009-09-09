Airbus to place order with Everspin

Everspin Technologies, a spinn off company from Freescale is to Provide Airbus with MRAM Products for Advanced Wide Body Aircraft

Everspin Technologies has been chosen by Airbus to supply high-performance MRAM products for flight-critical applications on the A350 XWB family of aircraft currently in development. MRAM’s features allow customers to simplify their system design and MRAM’s high level of reliability enables operation in extreme temperature and harsh environmental conditions associated with avionics and aerospace markets.



Everspin will supply 4Mb and 16Mb MRAM products for the Flight Control Computer on the Airbus A350 XWB civil aircraft. MRAM allows Airbus to replace previously used SRAM and Flash components with a single non-volatile read/write memory that provides faster speeds, unlimited write cycles and easier software updates.