Foxconn chooses cheaper ARM-processors in smartbooks

Taiwan based Foxconn Technology plans to launch its first smartbooks in 2010, based on the lower priced ARM-processor.

The microprocessors will be supplied by Arm Holdings instead of Intel which normally use to be the first choice for Smartbooks. If Intel releases new microprocessors with a more competitive price than ARM, Foxconn will probably use Intel instead. This was told during a press meeting in Taipei. The telecom customer chooses Foxconn for smartbook production mainly due to their low prices, according to Foxconn spokes person Young Liu, according to a PC World report.