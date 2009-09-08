Stadium Electronics plans expansion

UK based EMS provider Stadium Electronics is looking for extra staff as the company has received two new orders.

12 new jobs are currently on the way as Stadium Electronics is looking for employees due to new orders. One of the orders is for hi-tech road signs for motorways and the other one for private water meters, according hartlepoolmail.



The company is spending £250,000 on new equipment at its manufacturing facility. According to companies bosses the company currently has further contracts, which means more new jobs.