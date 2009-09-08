Marantz and Nutek in cooperation

Marantz Business Electronics is unveiling a new partnership with Dutch supplier of automated handling equipment, Nutek.

Working with Nutek, Marantz has created an Inspection Island designed to deliver completely automated PCB handling. Equipped to serve multiple lines, the Inspection Island eliminates the need for operators to load and unload PCBs. Compatible with Marantz’ Catch process control system, the island also removes the need for operators to classify inspection results on the machine since the repair & traceability software allows post processing of defects. Users can choose classification on the fly through manual intervention.



“Traditionally, island operation has only been available for customers with an inline machine model, plus a loader and unloader,” explains Marantz Business Electronics General Manager, Henk Biemans. “However, we’ve taken our most cost-effective and popular desktop model and combined this with a proven, value-driven conveyor/rack storage system to dramatically reduce the cost and complexity associated with fully automatic offline inspection operation. For example, the Inspection Island eliminates manual handling of PCBs, effectively freeing operators up to focus on other aspects of assembly. We’re delighted to have achieved this breakthrough in partnership with Nutek and look forward to realising a considerable productivity advantage for our customers.”



This technology is available on new and existing iSpector models.



Image source: Marantz