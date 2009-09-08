PKC is planning to reorganise wiring harness businesses

PKC is planning to reorganise wiring harness businesses' organisation and operations by restructuring the wiring harness business into a separate sub-group.

The aim is to streamline the operations and to create better opportunities for the continued development of the business. The managing director of the wiring harnesses business's parent company, to be selected through open recruitment, shall have the overall responsibility for the group-wide wiring harnesses business. The reorganisation is planned to be implemented on 1st of November 2009.



PKC Executive Board member's, Pekka Korkala's, Vice President responsible for the production and marketing of Wiring Harnesses, employment relationship has ended. President & CEO Harri Suutari shall take over his duties for the time being. No new person shall be recruited to the same position.