Oberthur & Comex Electronics sign agreement

Oberthur Technologies SA and Comex Electronics AB have agreed to a strategic partnership to boost the companies’ business activities in the growing market of authentication and logon systems with smart card solutions.

Oberthur will provide products and services in smart cards and Comex will include Oberthur Technologies products and services in their solutions with card readers and smart cards.



”We see this partnership as a very strategic channel for providing security for authentication and logon solutions up to the highest level of security criteria’s in the world. For example Comex is very excited about Oberthur Technologies validated fingerprint comparison technology embedded on smart card chip like the ID-ONE COSMO. It provides a very secure way of authenticating the card holder with exceptional performances in terms of interoperability, accuracy and speed, while maintaining an error rate lower than the defined thresholds. Oberthur is enthusiastic about integrating with the Comex BioSec Reader”, says Curt Svinge, Business Manager of Oberthur Technologies Sweden.



”We see this partnership as a very important step to strengthen Comex position as a highly recognized supplier of data security at a level approved for national security. This will improve our joint marketing possibilities throughout the world within this segment of highly secured products”, says Mikael Aronowitsch CEO of Comex Electronics AB.