Ziptronix land $7,2 million<br>in growth capital

According to Electronic News Ziptronix a semiconductor technology company that is commercializing a three-dimensional integrated circuit, announced it has secured $7.2 million in growth capital through a Series C venture capital investment.

The infusion will be used to expand sales and marketing initiatives and to develop additional partnerships.



Ziptronix, Inc. is a privately held company founded in October 2000. Ziptronix was spun out from North Carolina's Research Triangle Institute for the purpose of commercializing a revolutionary semiconductor bonding technology.

