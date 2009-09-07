Samsung to utilize its three Eastern Europe manufacturing plants

Samsung is to run its three Eastern European manufacturing facilities on 100% of their capacity.

Samsung operates three LCD manufacturing facilities in Eastern Europe - in Slovakia, Hungary and Russia - and will ramp up to maximum capacity to cope with the growing demand, reports istickanalysts. As the new Russian facility started its operations in August, it is estimated that the combined production output will reach around 15.25 million units in 2009.