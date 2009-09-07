Dynamic EMS invests in PTH equipment

Dynamic EMS has added a Universal Instruments radial inserter and a Soltec Delta lead-free wave-soldering machine to its existing pin-through-hole automation equipment.

This latest investment follows the 2008 purchase of an additional screen printer and lead-free surface-mount reflow oven, and increases capability as well as capacity at the company’s 43,000 sq.ft factory in Dunfermline, Scotland.High-quality pin-through-hole capabilities are required to build assemblies such as advanced lighting controllers, industrial controls, automotive subsystems, power converters and other equipment. The extra equipment adds to the company’s existing Universal Instruments DIP inserter and VCD/Sequencer, as well as automatic pin-insertion and lead-cropping capabilities. Increasing pin-through-hole facilities for customers will position Dynamic EMS to take advantage of important growth opportunities as markets emerge from the current world slowdown.“This is a targeted investment enabling us to increase the quality, capability and value we offer our customers, and goes against the current tendency for companies to shed capacity,” said Peter Birrell, Operations Director. “Our increased pin-through-hole automation, combined with the extra SMT capacity we added last year, enables us to increase our service offerings to our existing and potential new customers and positions us to grow our share of the opportunities that will emerge.”