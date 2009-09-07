RIM to outsource to China

RIM plans to add China to its list of outsourcing locations for the production of its Blackberry.

Whilst currently only about 15% of all Blackberrys are manufactured in Canada, outsourcing went to outsourcing locations in Europe, Mexico and the USA. However, RIM has indicated that it will start using Chinese manufacturing locations too, said theglobeandmail. Rumours and speculation have it that the manufacturing deal will - most likely - go to EMS-giant Foxconn.