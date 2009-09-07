Leakage of HCl at AT&S in Fehring

Diluted HCl leaked out of a storage tank at AT&S’s production facility in Fehring, Austria (night Friday to Saturday last week).

The leakage was probably caused by a pump in a pipeline that could not be switched off. Around 200 litre of diluted HCl leaked out of the storage tank. "Another challenge for the fire brigade was that a H2O2 tank was also stored in this room", the operational commander ABI Eduard Schreiner (FF Fehring) is cited in saying.



The HCl was collected, further diluted with water and then disposed off through the in-house sewage system for chemicals. There was no danger to humans and the environment, according to evertiq.