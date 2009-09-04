Celestica employees accept preliminary agreement

The majority of Celestica's employees in Valencia has accepted the preliminary agreement reached on Wednesday.

The referendum, as reported by Europress, state that 475 employees voted in favour, 28 again, 2 abstained and 2 votes were blank.



The preliminary agreement stated that only 260 employees would be laid off (from an original 300). Moreover, the EMS-provider agreed to pay considerable severance packages to all laid off personnel. (evertiq reported).