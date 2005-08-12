OEM:s profit increase with 38 %

The profit of OEM International after net financial income increased with 43 % to 30,5 SEK million compared with the same period last year. The turnover increased with 11 % to 399 SEK million and the inflow of orders increased with 7 % to 404 SEK million.

The profit for the half year 2005 is 59,3 SEK million (43), an increase with 38 %. The turnover increased with 9 % to 780 SEK million during the same period. Liquidation costs of two companies charge the profit with 8,2 SEK million.



- The largest increase in turnover was within Group EP and Automation during the first half year. Increased demand together with an improved range of products and increased efficiency means that there is excellent growth in many of the Group's companies, says CEO Jörgen Zahlin.



The improvement in profit is the result of the increase in turnover, streamlining and disposal of unprofitable operations. Better internal efficiency in the organization increase profit with 43 % , in spite of the fact that we charge the profit with 8,2 SEK million for the liquidation of two units.