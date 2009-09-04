Applied Kilovolts switches to Mydata

Applied Kilovolts has switched to Mydata pick-and-place equipment for the in-house assembly of its printed circuit boards.

The company has just taken delivery of a Mydata MY15 machine, with a capacity of up to 21,000 components per hour, at its manufacturing plant in Worthing, West Sussex.



The MY15 replaces an existing pick-and-place machine from another supplier, which had limited flexibility, especially with the latest components, and was also nearing the end of its useful life.



A key factor in Applied Kilovolts’ choice of the Mydata machine was its short changeover time, something that was particularly important to the company as it produces many different types of board, almost always in short runs.