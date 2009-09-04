Danaher to close 30 facilities

Danaher plans to accelerate its 2009 restructuring activities; through the elimination of approximately 3,300 positions and 30 facilities.

In total, these initiatives are expected to provide annual costs savings of approximately $220 million. Danaher had previously estimated total restructuring costs of $150 to $170 million in 2009.



Danaher’s President and CEO, H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., said, “We are optimistic about the continuing signs of stabilization that we have seen during the first two months of the third quarter. We are also encouraged with the sequential improvement in order activity in some of our businesses. We believe that these additional 2009 restructuring activities will deliver improved results for us in 2010 and beyond.”