Germany drives Essemtec sales

Swiss SMT maker Essemtec AG said its revenue increased 58 percent on an average in the first two months of the second half of 2009, compared to the completed first half of the year.

This growth is unusual especially in the summer months, as these often are considered weak months due to many customers’ summer closedowns, according to Essemtec.



“It is the positive assessments of many economic experts on the turnaround in the global economy that gives cause for us in machine building to be optimistic, and the sales numbers attest to this,” says Martin Ziehbrunner, managing director of Essemtec AG. The Swiss machine builder was able to generate very good sales figures specifically in Germany. However, the figures from other markets such as North America also cause Mr. Ziehbrunner to be optimistic.



For this reason, the Essemtec AG headquarters is assuming that the positive economic development will continue and sales figures will keep developing positively.



“Of course, we also felt the cost pressure and the drop in demand during the past months. However, this turned out to be far more moderate than communicated by other market players. We also remained a strong, reliable partner to our customers throughout this time. Internally we’ve done without major staff cuts, further optimised our work processes and made them more efficient. Additionally, we invested in innovative projects that will bear fruit in the upcoming months and years,” explained Martin Ziehbrunner.