Alta Manufacturing purchases Valor suite of software products

Alta Manufacturing has recently purchased the entire suite of software products from Valor Computerized Systems for deployment of its US and China facilities.

“We are happy to work with Alta, one of the most progressive EMS companies in its tier. The addition of Valor will enhance Alta’s existing multi-site design, layout, and assembly offering with ongoing efforts to bring a leading edge factory automation platform product offering to the industry,” said Dan Weitzman, President of Valor Inc.



Craig Arcuri, CEO of Alta Manufacturing, said, “In our selection process, it was important to choose a supplier that not only has state-of-the-art tools to address our current needs, but even more importantly an extensible platform for future factory automation tools, upon which Alta can layer its proprietary Alta Vision system. Alta Manufacturing will deploy the Valor software throughout its existing operations in the United States and China.”