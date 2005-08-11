SMT & Inspection | August 11, 2005
Anritsu to Acquire NetTest A/S
Anritsu, the largest Japanese provider of communication solutions, today announced that they have signed a definitive agreement with Axcel and the management of Danish NetTest to acquire NetTest.
NetTest is a global provider of network monitoring systems and field use communications test products. Anritsu will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of NetTest A/S.
NetTest is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and has 480 employees. Other primary locations for R&D facilities are in the U.S., France and Italy. For the year ended December 31, 2004, NetTest had revenues of approximately US$ 94 million with sales in over 70 countries. NetTest's wireless network monitoring solutions enjoy a 28% global market share. These solutions enable service providers to optimize their network efficiency and service quality as well as operational efficiency and profitably. NetTest's products address IP Next Generation Networks and their convergence, including UMTS/3G mobile and VoIP technologies, as well as today's networks in all regions of the world. NetTest also provides high-level field solutions that address the broadband access network that is expanding rapidly in many major metropolitan areas.
Anritsu sees synergies in the technologies acquired which will enable the faster development of new innovative solutions for customers when coupled with Anritsu's broad technology base. On a combined basis, Anritsu and NetTest have an enviable customer base with a broad coverage of both equipment manufacturers and network operators. In addition, the geographic presence of the combined organization will further enhance Anritsu's ability to locally service and support customers at a higher technical level. In addition to a strong US and western European presence, NetTest has developed robust business in rapidly growing economies, such as Eastern Europe, Russia, the Middle East, and South America. Anritsu, on the other hand, can very strongly support NetTest's business in Japan and other parts of the Asia Pacific region.
NetTest has been owned by Axcel II and management since the last day of 2002, when the company was acquired from GN Great Nordic. Since the acquisition by Axcel and management, NetTest has repositioned itself from an all optical strategy to a network performance strategy. During this period NetTest has developed and launched a broad range of new products and has won several new major telecom operator accounts.
The transaction, which has been approved by both companies' Boards of Directors, is expected to close before the end of August.
Konomi, Inc. has been advisor to Anritsu Corporation and Morgan Stanley & Co. Limited acted as financial advisor to Axcel and the management of NetTest.
NetTest is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and has 480 employees. Other primary locations for R&D facilities are in the U.S., France and Italy. For the year ended December 31, 2004, NetTest had revenues of approximately US$ 94 million with sales in over 70 countries. NetTest's wireless network monitoring solutions enjoy a 28% global market share. These solutions enable service providers to optimize their network efficiency and service quality as well as operational efficiency and profitably. NetTest's products address IP Next Generation Networks and their convergence, including UMTS/3G mobile and VoIP technologies, as well as today's networks in all regions of the world. NetTest also provides high-level field solutions that address the broadband access network that is expanding rapidly in many major metropolitan areas.
Anritsu sees synergies in the technologies acquired which will enable the faster development of new innovative solutions for customers when coupled with Anritsu's broad technology base. On a combined basis, Anritsu and NetTest have an enviable customer base with a broad coverage of both equipment manufacturers and network operators. In addition, the geographic presence of the combined organization will further enhance Anritsu's ability to locally service and support customers at a higher technical level. In addition to a strong US and western European presence, NetTest has developed robust business in rapidly growing economies, such as Eastern Europe, Russia, the Middle East, and South America. Anritsu, on the other hand, can very strongly support NetTest's business in Japan and other parts of the Asia Pacific region.
NetTest has been owned by Axcel II and management since the last day of 2002, when the company was acquired from GN Great Nordic. Since the acquisition by Axcel and management, NetTest has repositioned itself from an all optical strategy to a network performance strategy. During this period NetTest has developed and launched a broad range of new products and has won several new major telecom operator accounts.
The transaction, which has been approved by both companies' Boards of Directors, is expected to close before the end of August.
Konomi, Inc. has been advisor to Anritsu Corporation and Morgan Stanley & Co. Limited acted as financial advisor to Axcel and the management of NetTest.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments