Anritsu to Acquire NetTest A/S

Anritsu, the largest Japanese provider of communication solutions, today announced that they have signed a definitive agreement with Axcel and the management of Danish NetTest to acquire NetTest.

NetTest is a global provider of network monitoring systems and field use communications test products. Anritsu will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of NetTest A/S.



NetTest is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and has 480 employees. Other primary locations for R&D facilities are in the U.S., France and Italy. For the year ended December 31, 2004, NetTest had revenues of approximately US$ 94 million with sales in over 70 countries. NetTest's wireless network monitoring solutions enjoy a 28% global market share. These solutions enable service providers to optimize their network efficiency and service quality as well as operational efficiency and profitably. NetTest's products address IP Next Generation Networks and their convergence, including UMTS/3G mobile and VoIP technologies, as well as today's networks in all regions of the world. NetTest also provides high-level field solutions that address the broadband access network that is expanding rapidly in many major metropolitan areas.



Anritsu sees synergies in the technologies acquired which will enable the faster development of new innovative solutions for customers when coupled with Anritsu's broad technology base. On a combined basis, Anritsu and NetTest have an enviable customer base with a broad coverage of both equipment manufacturers and network operators. In addition, the geographic presence of the combined organization will further enhance Anritsu's ability to locally service and support customers at a higher technical level. In addition to a strong US and western European presence, NetTest has developed robust business in rapidly growing economies, such as Eastern Europe, Russia, the Middle East, and South America. Anritsu, on the other hand, can very strongly support NetTest's business in Japan and other parts of the Asia Pacific region.



NetTest has been owned by Axcel II and management since the last day of 2002, when the company was acquired from GN Great Nordic. Since the acquisition by Axcel and management, NetTest has repositioned itself from an all optical strategy to a network performance strategy. During this period NetTest has developed and launched a broad range of new products and has won several new major telecom operator accounts.



The transaction, which has been approved by both companies' Boards of Directors, is expected to close before the end of August.



Konomi, Inc. has been advisor to Anritsu Corporation and Morgan Stanley & Co. Limited acted as financial advisor to Axcel and the management of NetTest.