Philips exits LCOS business

Philips Electronics has decided to pull out of the LCOS (Liquid Crystal on Silicon) rear-projection TV business and plans to cease production of LCOS products, EETimes reports.

Philips would shut down its LCOS panel foundry and stop production of LCOS engines and rear-projection display TVs. 200 jobs would be affected in Belgium, Germany, Austria and North America.



According to EETimes, Philips was no longer willing to make the necessary investments in LCOS technology as microdisplays move toward commodity status. Philips said it believes its share of the rear-projection TV market was too small, and that it lacked the scale to bring these products to market.