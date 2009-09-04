PCB Technology invests in Europlacer’s iineo

PCB Technology has placed an order for an iineo from Blakell Europlacer. This is a significant step for PCB Technology, because its core business is PCB manufacturing rather than assembly.

PCB Technology, based in Moscow, Russia, recently won a contract to produce PCBs and assemble a specialized computer product, consisting of large (600 mm) and thick (7 mm) PCBs. Having scoured the Russian market for a reliable subcontractor to assemble the product without success, PCB Technology took on the contract themselves.



With its in-house expertise being in PCB manufacturing technology rather than assembly, in particular SMT, the selection of the right equipment was crucial. Europlacer’s Russian Distributor RTS recommended the iineo platform to PCB Technology because the platform provides the ultimate in flexibility while maintaining the highest level of capability.



PCB Technology had a “wish list” to ensure that the purchased system would not only be the right solution for the Super Computer project but also could be “future proof,” thereby enabling it to promote its assembly service with the confidence of knowing that it had the best equipment to face any future projects.



The iineo is installed at PCB Technology, and the company is pleased with its choice of machine, supplier and distributor. The company added that it will invest in additional Europlacer equipment as needed. Installation and training were successful and PCB Technology is confident that it will receive exceptional ongoing support.