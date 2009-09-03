Key appointment at Herald Electronics

Bristol based contract electronics company Herald Electronics Ltd has announced the expansion of its current sales team with the appointment of Steve Henderson as Business Development Manager.

In his new role, Steve will be working closely with existing customers, developing a marketing strategy which will build on the current Herald Electronics brand and using contacts built up over 20 years in the electronics industry seek new business opportunities.



Steve Said: “I am really excited about this new challenge. I fully appreciate the challenges ahead in these tough times but with my business development experience within the industry and strong backup team at Herald we have all the ingredients to exceed our customers expectations and emerge out of the current climate stronger than ever.



Chris Langridge, Chairman at Herald Electronics said: “We’re delighted to welcome Steve on board. A lot of work has been done over the last 18 months to further develop the production area and people within Herald Electronics and we now have all our tools in place to demonstrate we are the UK leader in Electronic Product Manufacture. We provide a seamless extension to our customers’ business and, with our continued investment in leading edge process equipment and strong Engineering and Test facilities, we can now manufacture products faster, better and cheaper year on year.