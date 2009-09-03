Herald Electronics invest in Mydata equipment

UK based EMS provider Herald Electronics Limited has made a substantial investment in new surface mount equipment from Mydata.

Herald Electronics has purchased a MY19e pick-and-place machine and a MY500 solder jet printer, together with a full suite of supporting software, including MYcam, MYlabel and MYplan.



“We have a policy of continuous investment in new technology to ensure that we always deliver maximum benefits to our customers and, therefore, to our customers’ customers,” said Ron Mayo, Production Director of Herald Electronics.



“Our objective is always to be the best supplier in terms of quality, flexibility, responsiveness and competitive pricing. After carefully evaluating the options available to us, we decided that equipment from MYDATA would, by a wide margin,

be the best choice to help us achieve these objectives.”



The new MY19e machine replaces two existing pick-and-place machines at Herald Electronics. By eliminating the need to use stencils for applying solder paste to boards, the new MY500 at Herald Electronics allows the company to provide an exceptionally fast response time on new products and on modifications to existing products.



Herald Electronics, which employs 90 people at its site in Midsomer Norton near Bristol, provides low to medium volume Sub Contract Electronics Product Manufacture.