Nokia to select Option Wireless for 3G modules

Belgium based Option Wireless Technology will be Nokia's first choise for supplying 3G modules for the new Nokia Booklet 3G.

Also China based Huawei Technologies will later be added to the 3G module list. Taiwanese computer maker Compal will assembly 100.000 Nokia Booklet 3G's. Panels will be supplied by AU Optronics and Chunghwa Picture Tubes. Shipments should be completed by the end of this year, DigiTimes reported citing Taiwan handset makers.