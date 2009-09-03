Electronics Production | September 03, 2009
Farnell Europe's e-business to surpass 50%
UK based distributor of electronic components, Farnell reported a 40% sales drop for its first half year. However, profit is still maintained.
Revenue for the second quarter of the fiscal year was 183.7 million British Pounds, a 17% decrease from the same quarter a year earlier. Total profit before tax was 16.2 million pounds, down 10% from the second quarter a year earlier. For the half fiscal year that ended August 2nd 2009 revenue was 388 million pounds, down 16% from the same period last year. Total profit before taxation for the half fiscal that ended August 2nd was 25.2 million pounds, down 40% from the same period a year ago.
Farnell's developing international markets continue to perform strongly. Sales in Eastern Europe grew 39% in the second quarter, and sales in India and Greater China up 99% and 5%, respectively.
One of the strategic highlights is that global web environment continues to be Farnell's customers’ channel of choice, with web sales in its distribution businesses growing 5% year on year. Farnell Europe is now achieving 55% of total sales via eCommerce channels. The company's newly developed design engineering community, element14, has surpassed significant benchmarks set before its launch, attracting over 6,000 new customers. element14 has been selected by Google to partner as an early developer of the GoogleWave software.
Commenting on the results, Harriet Green, Group Chief Executive, said: “The rate of our revenue decline has abated in Europe and Asia Pacific and we have continued to outperform the markets and take market share in these regions. Revenue performance in our North American business continues to reflect the decline seen in the broader US MRO market. However, absolute sales per day for this business improved throughout the second quarter, a trend which has continued into August as we accelerate our EDE drive and our US transformation continues at pace.
Group sales growth in August has shown an improvement on the performance reported in the first and second quarters of this year. With the clear validation of our strategy, another quarter of gross margin stability and our commitment to investing in our strategic priorities, the Board remains confident, that as a focused and agile organisation, the Group is well positioned for the opportunities that we face.”
Farnell's developing international markets continue to perform strongly. Sales in Eastern Europe grew 39% in the second quarter, and sales in India and Greater China up 99% and 5%, respectively.
One of the strategic highlights is that global web environment continues to be Farnell's customers’ channel of choice, with web sales in its distribution businesses growing 5% year on year. Farnell Europe is now achieving 55% of total sales via eCommerce channels. The company's newly developed design engineering community, element14, has surpassed significant benchmarks set before its launch, attracting over 6,000 new customers. element14 has been selected by Google to partner as an early developer of the GoogleWave software.
Commenting on the results, Harriet Green, Group Chief Executive, said: “The rate of our revenue decline has abated in Europe and Asia Pacific and we have continued to outperform the markets and take market share in these regions. Revenue performance in our North American business continues to reflect the decline seen in the broader US MRO market. However, absolute sales per day for this business improved throughout the second quarter, a trend which has continued into August as we accelerate our EDE drive and our US transformation continues at pace.
Group sales growth in August has shown an improvement on the performance reported in the first and second quarters of this year. With the clear validation of our strategy, another quarter of gross margin stability and our commitment to investing in our strategic priorities, the Board remains confident, that as a focused and agile organisation, the Group is well positioned for the opportunities that we face.”
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments