Kontron expands its Sales and Support Presence in India

Kontron announced the opening of its new sales and technical support center in Bangalore, India together with local partners.

Kontron has acquired at first 51 percent of the company Kontron Technology India with the option to increase its shares to 100 percent. Bangalore, located in the South of the subcontinent, is one of the most important IT locations of the country and the biggest centre of the Indian aero space industry. Out of Bangalore the new company drives three more locations in Mumbai, Hyderabad and New Delhi. The Indian company will strengthen Kontron's presence in the important Asian continent.



"We are very glad, that we are able to extend our customer support network into India", says Ulrich Gehrmann, Kontron's CEO, "With our 4 new offices across the country we will be able to lay the foundation for solid growth of our business in this fast growing economy." Kontron offers the widest range of leading edge, world class and high quality Embedded Computer products which match the expectations of our Indian companies as well as of more and more customers who are increasingly transferring their production to India. "As a next step Kontron Technology India will establish a strong network of sales partners in order to cover the vast country adequately and also to add market segment specific knowledge to Kontron's product offering," commented Kontron CEO Ulrich Gehrmann.