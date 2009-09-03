Period of grace for Ruwel in Geldern

The employees of German PCB manufacturer Ruwel in Geldern have been given a period of grace. The possible investor BlueBay will reconsider its investment plans at the end of next week again.

Whether or not BlueBay and an unamed Asian investor will take over the facility will ultimately depend on a number of conditions being fulfilled. One crucial point for the potential investor is that the approx. 200 pending actions against ‘unfair dismissal’ be clarified first of all, according to evertiq's information.



In a voluntary action, almost all staff members have offered to pay 5.5% of their gross annual salary into a fund that will be evenly distributed between all laid off colleagues. So far, more that 2/3 of all peding actions have been dropped.