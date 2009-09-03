Incap expands sales in China

Finland based EMS provider Incap has expanded the acquisition of new customers to China this summer, when Incap started sales cooperation with a local partner.

Incap has had cooperation with the partner in material sourcing and purchasing for a while already, and now the cooperation contract was extended to cover also the sales activities.



The partner is searching new customers mainly for Incap’s factory in India. The partner is also investigating the general market situation and Incap’s business potential in China.