Plexus receives FAR 145 Repair Station certification

Plexus has received FAR 145 Repair Station certification in Appleton, Wisconsin to support customers in the Defense, Security and Aerospace industries.

This certification compliments Plexus’ facilities that are already compliant to AS9100 and the National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program, by allowing Plexus to repair, and return to service, aircraft components ranging from individual circuit card assemblies to line replaceable units.



Jim Anderson, Customer Management Vice President for the D/S/A Market Sector, commented, “Plexus is pleased to be a leading contract manufacturer of electronic products in the D/S/A sector. Feedback from our existing customers on this new certification has been positive. We have proactively aligned our certification activities to our customer’s needs to provide seamless transitions into our engineering design centers and manufacturing sites.”



“Based on customer input and technology road mapping, we have increased our efforts in this market segment to support existing and future customer requirements,” stated Brian Wilson, D/S/A Market Sector Vice President. “Achieving the FAR 145 Repair Station certification is a true testament to our dedication and vision to be best in the world at serving customers in the mid- to low-volume, higher mix segment of the EMS industry.”