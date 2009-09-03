Celestica reduces number of layoffs in Spain

The EMS-provider Celestica has reduced number of employees that will be affected by the recently announced layoffs.

The Celestica management and unions representatives have agreed to 260 layoffs at the Spanish facility in Pobla de Vallbona - down from 300 previously announced. However this is to be a preliminary agreement and the workers council still has to approve, according to evertiq's information.



Moreover, Celestica has reportedly agreed to a high compensation (51 days' wages per year worked - minimum of €10000 and maximum of 42 monthly payments) for the layoffs and it will not shut down the facility completely. Additional to that, all affectedd employees, who are 50 years or older, will receive a complementary €8000.



Celestica's employees in turn agreed to up sales.