Sony still losing money on PS3 Slim

Kaz Hirai, CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment, confirmed in an interview with Times Online that the PS3 Slim will be sold at a loss relative to its manufacturing costs. The PS3 Slim comes with a price tag of $299.

In July, the company stated that the manufacturing costs for the PS3 had dropped by about 70%; estimated to be around $240. Kaz Hirai stated that this will besoon be offset by looking at the PS3 as a platform that includes the hardware, software, peripherals, and services, an engaged report suggests.