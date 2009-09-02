Cemco FSL receives order from Graphic Arts

Cemco FSL, Hampshire, UK has announced that Graphic Arts, North Yorkshire have ordered a conveyorised Etching System for use with Ferric Chloride.

Peter Young of Graphic Arts commented “after visiting a number of manufacturers both in Europe and the USA, we, GSM Graphic Arts, have decided to put our trust in Cemco. This decision was taken after talking with the Cemco design team who spent time understanding our processes, field engineers and looking at their state of the art facilities. This investment will allow us to continue to offer etched labels and nameplates using Aluminium, Stainless Steel and Brass long into the future. Reinforcing our position as the largest metal label and nameplate manufacturer in Europe; allowing us to maintain our reputation for high quality and further improving our customer service".



The system is due for installation Sept 09.