Electronics Production | August 11, 2005
IHS, Foresite in RoHS/WEEE Alliance
HIS and Foresite Systems, Ltd has announced a strategic alliance to deliver a comprehensive offering for Hazmat and environmental compliance.
The environmental compliance solution from IHS and Foresite enables manufacturers of electrical and electronic equipment to comply with the European Union's Restriction of Hazardous substances (RoHS) and Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) directives, and other restricted substance requirements worldwide.
The RoHS directive goes into effect on July 1, 2006, and companies not compliant with this mandate risk the ability to sell and distribute products into the European Union, resulting in significant revenue losses. In order to meet RoHS compliance deadlines, manufacturers must begin building products using compliant parts and components - whether OEM or from suppliers - in their design and production processes.
"As a result of this alliance, electrical and electronic manufacturers can now obtain all the critical information and tools needed for compliance with European regulations plus other restricted substance requirements worldwide from one trusted source. IHS delivers one of the world's largest collections of parts data containing hazardous material information, while Foresite's RoHS-WEEE.NET software offers superior enterprise reporting and analysis tools that allow companies to prove compliance to EU authorities," said Paul Evenson, senior vice president of parts & solutions, IHS. "In addition, these tools can be integrated into a company's existing infrastructure to enable seamless searching and information retrieval. No other solution on the market today offers the depth, breadth and value that IHS and Foresite can provide."
The responsibility of documenting the compliance of parts and components is mandatory and rests with the manufacturers of electronic and electrical equipment. Formal metrics, procedures and systems will be required as proof of compliance.
"Having the vital parts data from IHS that contains hazardous material information strengthens the power and value of our RoHS-WEEE.NET compliance software," said Graham Margetson, vice president of sales and marketing, Foresite. "Customers can now gain a competitive advantage in the marketplace over those who cannot meet compliance requirements, by leveraging the tools to ensure compliance and continue selling their products into the European Union. With RoHS, WEEE and other compliance deadlines quickly approaching, companies need this critical information immediately."
RoHS imposes restrictions on the amount of six hazardous substances present in electrical and electronic equipment, including lead, mercury, cadmium, hexavalent chromium, polybrominated biphenyls and polybrominated diphenyl ether. The WEEE directive deals with waste management - specifically waste reuse and recovery - and becomes effective in August of this year.
The RoHS directive goes into effect on July 1, 2006, and companies not compliant with this mandate risk the ability to sell and distribute products into the European Union, resulting in significant revenue losses. In order to meet RoHS compliance deadlines, manufacturers must begin building products using compliant parts and components - whether OEM or from suppliers - in their design and production processes.
"As a result of this alliance, electrical and electronic manufacturers can now obtain all the critical information and tools needed for compliance with European regulations plus other restricted substance requirements worldwide from one trusted source. IHS delivers one of the world's largest collections of parts data containing hazardous material information, while Foresite's RoHS-WEEE.NET software offers superior enterprise reporting and analysis tools that allow companies to prove compliance to EU authorities," said Paul Evenson, senior vice president of parts & solutions, IHS. "In addition, these tools can be integrated into a company's existing infrastructure to enable seamless searching and information retrieval. No other solution on the market today offers the depth, breadth and value that IHS and Foresite can provide."
The responsibility of documenting the compliance of parts and components is mandatory and rests with the manufacturers of electronic and electrical equipment. Formal metrics, procedures and systems will be required as proof of compliance.
"Having the vital parts data from IHS that contains hazardous material information strengthens the power and value of our RoHS-WEEE.NET compliance software," said Graham Margetson, vice president of sales and marketing, Foresite. "Customers can now gain a competitive advantage in the marketplace over those who cannot meet compliance requirements, by leveraging the tools to ensure compliance and continue selling their products into the European Union. With RoHS, WEEE and other compliance deadlines quickly approaching, companies need this critical information immediately."
RoHS imposes restrictions on the amount of six hazardous substances present in electrical and electronic equipment, including lead, mercury, cadmium, hexavalent chromium, polybrominated biphenyls and polybrominated diphenyl ether. The WEEE directive deals with waste management - specifically waste reuse and recovery - and becomes effective in August of this year.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments