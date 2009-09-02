Teradyne in agreement with Huawei

Huawei's key contract manufacturing suppliers have ordered multiple Teradyne TestStation LH systems during the first half of 2009 to test Huawei’s latest generation, 3G telecommunication equipment.

Huawei, a long-time customer of Teradyne, has leveraged the capabilities of Teradyne’s TestStation LH in-circuit test systems to test advanced PCB technologies.



“Huawei has been a valuable partner to Teradyne over the last several years,” said David Hyer, general manager, Teradyne Commercial Board Test group. “They have provided input on new features for TestStation development and worked closely with Teradyne’s engineering group in development and verification of new product releases. Without this help, we would not have such a complete solution in test program development and production. Huawei has been especially helpful in improving the ‘user friendliness’ of our products for the Asian market. We’re proud to name Huawei our 2008 Strategic Technology Partner.”



“Huawei is able to ensure that it has a robust supply chain able to fully support its efforts in transforming All-IP networks for the future,” said Richard Zhuang, manager of Huawei's Test & Auto Test Equipment Department.