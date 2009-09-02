ST-Ericsson appoints Gilles Delfassy as President and CEO

ST-Ericsson has appointed Gilles Delfassy as President and CEO of ST-Ericsson. Alain Dutheil, who has successfully led the company during the crucial period of formation and integration, will work with Mr Delfassy over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition.

Mr Delfassy will assume his position as President and CEO effective November 2, 2009. After then, Mr Dutheil will continue to support ST-Ericsson by joining its Board and will return to his previous role as STMicroelectronics' COO.



In addition, Hans Vestberg, CFO and incoming CEO of Ericsson, and a member of the Board of ST-Ericsson, has become Chairman of the Board of ST-Ericsson, succeeding Carl-Henric Svanberg, President and CEO of Ericsson.



Mr Delfassy, 54, is a highly-respected expert in the wireless industry. During his 28-year career at Texas Instruments, he created and built what would become, during that time, the largest wireless semiconductor business in the world. After his retirement from Texas Instruments in 2007, Mr Delfassy became an advisor to many high-tech companies and has served on several corporate boards.